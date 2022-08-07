Last Updated:

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For PRT, TGT And Other Posts; See Key Details

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment: Indian Space Research Organization-Satish Dhawan Space Centre is seeking candidates for PRT, TGT & other posts. Read key details here.

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: ISRO-SDSC (Indian Space Research Organization-Satish Dhawan Space Centre) is seeking candidates for Graduate Teacher and other positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of SDSC - shar.gov.in. The registration process is underway and will conclude on August 28, 2022. According to the official information, a total of 19 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive, which includes posts for graduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, and primary teachers.

ISRO Teacher Important Dates

  • The registration process started on - August 06
  • The registration process will end on - August 28

Mode of selection

  • As per the official notice, the mode of selection will be a written test and a skill test.

Selection Criteria

  • Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test, generally in a 1:7 ratio, with a minimum of 10 candidates to the category-wise number of vacancies.

Application Fees

  • There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs 250 for each application. However, initially, all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs 750 per application as a processing fee. The processing fee will be refunded to candidates who appear in the written test.

Name of the post and number of vacancy

  • Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1 Post
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (English): 1 Post
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Male): 1 Post
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Female): 1 Post
  • Primary Teacher (PRT): 5 Posts

ISRO Teacher Salary

  • Post Graduate Teacher: Rs 47,600 – 1,51,100/-
  • Trained Graduate Teacher: Rs. 47,600 – 1,51,100/
  • Primary Teacher: Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for ISRO-SDSC Recruitment

  • Step 1: To apply for the Graduate Teacher and other positions at ISRO, candidates need to visit the official website.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link.
  • Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required details.
  • Step 4: Then, candidates need to pay the application fees.
  • Step 5: Click on the submit button.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future use.

Here's direct link to apply for ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

