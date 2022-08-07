ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For PRT, TGT And Other Posts; See Key Details

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: ISRO-SDSC (Indian Space Research Organization-Satish Dhawan Space Centre) is seeking candidates for Graduate Teacher and other positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of SDSC - shar.gov.in. The registration process is underway and will conclude on August 28, 2022. According to the official information, a total of 19 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive, which includes posts for graduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, and primary teachers.

ISRO Teacher Important Dates

The registration process started on - August 06

The registration process will end on - August 28

Mode of selection

As per the official notice, the mode of selection will be a written test and a skill test.

Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test, generally in a 1:7 ratio, with a minimum of 10 candidates to the category-wise number of vacancies.

Application Fees

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs 250 for each application. However, initially, all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs 750 per application as a processing fee. The processing fee will be refunded to candidates who appear in the written test.

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts

Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (English): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Male): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Female): 1 Post

Primary Teacher (PRT): 5 Posts

ISRO Teacher Salary

Post Graduate Teacher: Rs 47,600 – 1,51,100/-

Trained Graduate Teacher: Rs. 47,600 – 1,51,100/

Primary Teacher: Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-

ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for ISRO-SDSC Recruitment

Step 1: To apply for the Graduate Teacher and other positions at ISRO, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required details.

Step 4: Then, candidates need to pay the application fees.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future use.

Here's direct link to apply for ISRO-SDSC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative