ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Can Apply For 103 Constable Posts

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is recruiting candidates for Constable (Pioneer) Group "C" Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of ITBP - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. As per the official notification, the application process will begin on August 19 and continue till September 17, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the 10th exam are eligible to apply for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 108 posts will be filled in ITBP. Applicants must note that the selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad.

ITBP Constable Recruitment Notification - CLICK HERE

Check eligibility and age limit

As per the official notice, 10th passed candidates with ITI Certificate are eligible to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022

Candidates aged between 18 to 23 years are eligible to apply

Check vacancy details here

Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts

Constable (Mason): 31 Posts

Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the scores they will gain in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by the Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Exam, and Trade Test and the last round of the selection will be the Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME).

ITBP Constable Salary details

As per the notice, pay scale of ITBP Constable is of LEVEL -3, in the Pay Matric Rs 21,700-69,100 (as per the 7th CPC)

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of ITBP - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process by providing profile details and uploading the required documents.

Step 3: Then, submit the application form.

Step 4: After submitting the application, candidates can keep track of their performance in the written test and trade test interview by clicking the "My Applications" button from the menu given on the left side.

NOTE: Follow the above-mentioned steps and use the direct link provided here to apply for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: PTI/Representative