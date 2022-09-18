ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Here's Direct Link To Apply

The last date to apply for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Constable Recruitment 2022 has been extended to October 1, 2022. All those candidates who have not applied for the Police Constable Recruitment 2022 can do so by visiting the official website -- itbpolice.nic.in. Earlier, the application procedure was scheduled to end on September 17, 2022. Now, candidates can apply till October 1, 2022. Interested candidates can present their candidature for the posts by visiting the official website, itbpolice.nic.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided below the direct link to apply for the ITBP Constable Recruitment.

Eligibility

All those candidates who want to apply for the post must have a matriculation or 10th grade pass from a recognised board and a 1-year certificate course from a recognised ITI in the trade, per the official notice.

Age Limit

Applicants aged between 18 years to 23 years as of 17th September 2022 are eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance and scores secured in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Examination, Trade Test, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for ITBP recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website - itbpolice.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Careers" tab.

Step 3: Candidates then need to complete the registration process and log in to the portal using the requested credentials.

Step 4: Then, fill in the requested details and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Candidates then need to pay the application fee as applicable and submit the form.

Step 6: Save and take a printout of the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 Application Form.

Here's direct link to apply for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative