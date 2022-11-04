ITBP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 287 Constable Posts, Registration Begins On Nov 23

ITBP Recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is recruiting candidates for constable and tradesman posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. As per the schedule, the registration process will begin on November 23 and end on December 22, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 287 positions in the organisation will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for ITBP Constable posts.

Vacancy Details

Constable (Tailor): 18 posts

Constable (Gardener): 16 posts

Constable (Cobbler): 31 posts

Constable (Safai Karamchari): 78 posts

Constable (Washerman): 89 posts

Constable Barber: 55 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognized board for all the disciplines.

Age Limit

Constable (Tailor, Gardener, and Cobbler): 18 to 23 years

Constables (Safai Karamchari, Washerman, and Barber): 18 to 25 years.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of a physical efficiency test, a physical standard test, a written examination, a trade test, and a detailed medical examination or review medical examination.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, females, and ex-servicemen are exempt from paying the fee.

ITBP Constable Recriument 2022: Here's how to register for ITBP Constable

Step 1: In order to register for the ITBP Constable posts, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application fees

Step 4: Upload the required document

Step 5: Pay the application fees and take a printout of the document for future details.

