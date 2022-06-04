ITBP Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 38 ASI Posts; Check Eligibility & How To Apply

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force is seeking applications from eligible applicants for Assistant Sub Inspector posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of ITBP - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Through this registration process, up to 38 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector/Stenographer and Assistant Sub Inspector/Stenographer (LDCE) will be filled in the organization. Candidates must take note that the registration process will start on June 8 and will end on July 7, 2022. Only those application forms that are found in order will be issued admit cards to appear in recruitment tests, as per the official notice.

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy Details

Assistant Sub Inspector/ Stenographer (Direct Entry): 21 Posts

Assistant Sub Inspector/ Stenographer (LDCE): 17 Posts

ITBP ASI Official Notice

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should possess an Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate from a recognized board or university or equivalent.

ITBP ASI Recruitment | Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, and Skill Test, followed by Documentation and Detailed Medical Examination/Review Medical Examination.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 100 for unreserved category candidates.

Fees are exempted for females, ex-servicemen, and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, fill out the application form and upload the required details.

Step 3: Upload the required documents.

Step 4: Then, pay the application fees.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative