ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins, Check Eligibility And Salary Here

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is recruiting candidates for Sub Inspector (SI) Overseer Group B Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. The application process started on July 16 and the last date to apply for the posts is August 14, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Applicants will be called for a PET and PST followed by a written exam. Through this recruitment process, a total of 35 posts will be filled in the department. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the ITBP sub-inspector vacancy.

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - July 16, 2022

Last Date of Online Application - August 14, 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have qualified in the 10th Board exam and have a Diploma in Civil Engineering can apply for this recruitment.

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by the Physical Standard Test (PST), and then a written test, followed by documentation detailed Medical Exam (DME) and lastly review of the medical exam (RME).

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (Overseer) - 37

Male - 32

UR - 7

SC - 2

ST - 2

OBC - 15

EWS - 3

Female - 5

UR - 1

SC - 1

OBC - 3

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Salary

Employees will get a monthly salary between Rs 35400 to 112400, per the official information.

ITBP recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for ITBP SI Recruitment

Step 1: To apply for ITBP sub inspector vacancy candidates need to visit the official website of ITBP

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Now, candidates need to fill out the application form and upload the required details

Step 4: Then, pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit and proceed.

Step 6: Then, take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's direct link to register for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

