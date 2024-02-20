Advertisement

After a wait of over four years, the Jammu and Kashmir Home department has finally taken action by referring more than 4,000 vacancies in police constable positions to the Services Selection Board (SSB), according to officials on Tuesday.

These vacancies for constables in the Jammu and Kashmir Police are a significant step as the positions were last advertised in 2019. The current advertisement of 4,022 posts aims to strengthen the constabulary in the force, particularly crucial in counter-insurgency operations in the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The decision is expected to enhance the law enforcement's capability to effectively address security challenges and maintain peace and order, as stated by an official spokesperson to PTI. This move not only contributes to bolstering the overall security apparatus of Jammu and Kashmir but also provides employment opportunities for the local youth.

With the Jammu and Kashmir Police facing a strain on manpower due to the absence of constable-level recruitments, this initiative is considered crucial for improving operational readiness and the delivery mechanism.

Advertisement

The recruitment process will soon be undertaken by the Services Selection Board (SSB) for aspiring candidates participating in the recruitment drive, the spokesperson added. This development underscores the government's commitment to generating employment opportunities for local youth and strengthening law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the region's people.