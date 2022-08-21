Jharkhand PGT Recruitment: Registration For 3120 PG Teacher Posts To Begin From Aug 25

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC, is recruiting candidates for postgraduate teacher posts. According to the schedule, the application process will begin on August 25, 2022, and the last date to submit the application form is September 23, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of JSSC - jssc.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3120 posts for post-graduate teachers will be filled in the department. Out of the total, 265 posts are for backlog positions and 2855 are regular positions. Out of the 3120 positions, 2341 will be filled directly by teachers, and 779 by teachers with high school graduate training. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022.

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment Important Dates

The Application process will begin on - August 25, 2022

Last Date of Application - September 23, 2022

Application Edit Date - September 29 to October 01, 2022

Jharkhand Teacher Exam Date: to be announced

PGT Recruitment 2022: Salary

As per the Jharkhand PGT Recruitment notification, selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs. 47,600 to Rs. 1,51,100

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

To apply for the posts, unreserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 100.

While the reserved category should pay a fee of 50.

Age Limit

Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates must be within the age group of 21 to 40 as of January 1, 2022.

PGT Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the Jharkhand PGT vacancies, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required document.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit.

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative