Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: JSSC PGTTCE Notification Out For Over 3000 Vacancies

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released an official recruitment notification for postgraduate trained teachers competitive exam (PGTTCE) 2023. There are a total of 2855 vacancies for the post of postgraduate teachers in various subjects in Jharkhand. Apart from the 2855 regular vacancies, there are 265 backlog vacancies as well which will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application window will open on 4th April and close on 5th May 2023. Interested and eligible candidates should apply for the exam online at jssc.nic.in.

JSSC PGTTCE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject and a B.Ed from a recognised university can apply for the post. Candidate must be not less than 21 years of age. The upper age limit for unreserved and EWS category candidates is 40 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is also provided. Check JSSC PGTTCE notification for details.

JSSC PGTTCE 2023 Pay Scale

Pay Matric Level 8- Rs 47,600 - Rs 1, 51, 100.

JSSC PGTTCE 2023: Selection process and exam pattern

Candidates will have to clear a computer-based test (CBT). There will be a single main exam with objective-type questions in Hindi and English languages. The questions will be asked from General Hindi and General Studies (Paper 1) for a total of 100 marks (50 marks each). Another paper will be for the subject the candidate has applied for. It will be for 300 marks. Paper 1 will be of qualifying nature.