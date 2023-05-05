Last Updated:

Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For 2855 Vacancies Today

JSSC PGT Teacher Recruitment 2023: Today is the last day to apply for Jharkhand PGT teachers recruitment 2023. There are a total of 2855 vacancies.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Jharkhand teacher recruitment

Image: PTI


Today is the last day to apply for Jharkhand PGT teachers recruitment 2023. Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is recruiting teachers through its postgraduate trained teacher competitive exam (PGTTCE) 2023. There are a total of 2855 vacancies for the post of postgraduate teachers in various subjects in Jharkhand. Apart from the 2855 regular vacancies, there are 265 backlog vacancies as well which will be filled through this recruitment drive.  Interested and eligible candidates should apply for the exam online at jssc.nic.in. 

JSSC PGTTCE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject and a B.Ed from a recognized university can apply for the post. Candidate must be not less than 21 years of age. The upper age limit for unreserved and EWS category candidates is 40 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is also provided. Check the JSSC PGTTCE notification for details. 

JSSC PGTTCE 2023 Pay Scale

  • Pay Matric Level 8- Rs 47,600 - Rs 1, 51, 100. 

JSSC PGTTCE 2023: Selection process and exam pattern

Candidates will have to clear a computer-based test (CBT). There will be a single main exam with objective-type questions in Hindi and English languages. The questions will be asked from General Hindi and General Studies (Paper 1) for a total of 100 marks (50 marks each). Another paper will be for the subject the candidate has applied for. It will be for 300 marks.  Paper 1 will be of qualifying nature.

READ | JSSC Recruitment 2022: Notification for 991 Clerk and Stenographer vacancies out
READ | JSSC JMLCCE recruitment 2022: Notification for 455 posts released, check vacancy details
READ | JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment: Application deadline extended for 455 posts; Check key details
READ | JSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification for 690 Lab Assistant vacancies out; check details
READ | Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: JSSC PGTTCE notification out for over 3000 vacancies
COMMENT