Jharkhand Teachers Recruitment 2023 For 26K Vacancies: How To Apply For JSSC PRT, TGT Post

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will begin the online application process for the JSSC PRT, TGT recruitment 2023 today, August 7. How to apply.

Nandini Verma
JSSC Jharkhand Teachers Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will begin the online application process for the JSSC PRT, TGT recruitment 2023 today, August 7. There are a total of 26001 vacancies for the post of PRT, TGT teachers. The last date to apply is September 7. Aspirants can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of JSSC- jssc.nic.in. 

The recruitment will be done through JTPTCCE-2023 whichstands for Jharkhand Trained and Primary Teachers Combined Competitive Exam. Candidates will have to appear for a single written exam held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The questions will be objective in nature. There will be no negative markings for incorrect answers. 

JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Advertisement number- 13/2023
  • Jharkhand Primary Teachers -11000 vacancies
  • Jharkhand Trained Graduate Teachers-15001 vacancies

Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Jharkhand PRT- Candidates should have passed class 12th with at least 50% marks with a year of Diploma in Elementary Educational/ 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education/ 2-year Diploma in Education or have passed class 12th or equivalent with at least 45% marks with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. 

TGT- Candidates should have passed graduation with the relevant subject. Also, they should have done 2-years diploma course in the subject. 

Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 21 Years
Maximum 40 Years (Unreserved).

How to apply for JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023?

  • Visit the official website- jssc.nic.in
  • Click on 'Application Link'
  • Click on the 'Apply online' link given beside the JTPTCCE-2023 recruitment 
  • Click on the 'Apply Online' tab given on the next page
  • Register yourself and log in using the credentials 
  • Fill out the form 
  • Upload the required documents 
  • Pay the application fee and submit. 
