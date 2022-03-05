JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Application For 143 Posts To Begin On Mar 10

JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) is gearing up to invite applications for Nursing Officer, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Junior Administrative Assistant, and other posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 143 posts will be filled in the organisation. The application link has not been activated now and will be activated on March 10, 2022. Interested candidates must check eligibility before applying and should make sure to apply by March 30, 2022. List of important dates and steps to apply online can be checked here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of JIMPER at jipmer.edu.in.
JIPMER nursing officer vacancy: Check important dates here
- The application link will be activated on March 10, 2022
- The deadline to apply ends on March 30, 2022
- The hall ticket will be released on JIMPER website on April 11, 2022
- The examination for the Nursing Officer Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Dental Mechanic will be held on Sunday, April 17 from 9 am to 10: 30 am.
- The examination for the post of Anaesthesia Technician, Stenographer Grade II and Medical Laboratory Technologist will be held on Sunday, April 17 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.
- The examination for the post of Techinical Assistant in NTTC and Junior Administrative Assistant will be held on April 17 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.
Nursing officer recruitment details
- 121 vacancies are for the Group B posts
- 22 vacancies are for Group C posts
- A total of 143 vacancies will be filled
JIMPER recruitment: Check application fee details
- The application fee for UR, OBC and EWS category is Rs. 1500
- For SC/ST category the application fee is Rs. 1200
- The application fee is exempted for the PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities)
Here is how to apply
- Before applying, candidates should know that the submission of application will be done through online mode only
- To apply, go to the official website jipmer.edu.in
- Navigate to the link “Apply on-line to the post of Group B & C – March 2022”
- Read the Advertisement in detail and instructions carefully and fill the required details
- Submit the required documents, pay the fee and click on submit
- Take screenshot or printout of confirmation page for future reference