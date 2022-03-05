JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Application For 143 Posts To Begin On Mar 10

JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) is gearing up to invite applications for Nursing Officer, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Junior Administrative Assistant, and other posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 143 posts will be filled in the organisation. The application link has not been activated now and will be activated on March 10, 2022. Interested candidates must check eligibility before applying and should make sure to apply by March 30, 2022. List of important dates and steps to apply online can be checked here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of JIMPER at jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER nursing officer vacancy: Check important dates here

The application link will be activated on March 10, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on March 30, 2022

The hall ticket will be released on JIMPER website on April 11, 2022

The examination for the Nursing Officer Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Dental Mechanic will be held on Sunday, April 17 from 9 am to 10: 30 am.

The examination for the post of Anaesthesia Technician, Stenographer Grade II and Medical Laboratory Technologist will be held on Sunday, April 17 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

The examination for the post of Techinical Assistant in NTTC and Junior Administrative Assistant will be held on April 17 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Nursing officer recruitment details

121 vacancies are for the Group B posts

22 vacancies are for Group C posts

A total of 143 vacancies will be filled

JIMPER recruitment: Check application fee details

The application fee for UR, OBC and EWS category is Rs. 1500

For SC/ST category the application fee is Rs. 1200

The application fee is exempted for the PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities)

Here is how to apply