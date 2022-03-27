JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 51 Senior Resident Posts; Here's How To Apply

JIPMER Recruitment 2022: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research is recruiting candidates for Senior Resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of JIPMER. Candidates with bachelor's degrees in the medical field and experience in the relevant field can participate in the interviews for these posts between April 4, 2022, and April 13, 2022.

The selection of the candidates will be done on an ad-hoc basis for a period of 89 days, and it will be extended based on the requirement. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 51 posts will be filled in the organization. Selected candidates will be posted to Karaikal in Puducherry. Candidates above 45 years of age are eligible to apply. Selection of the candidates will be done only on the basis of the interview; there will be no written test or physical test involved in the recruitment process.

JIPMER Recruitment | Application Fees

The application fee for general (UR), OBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 500, and candidates belonging to SC/ST categories need to pay Rs 250 as the application fee. That can be paid only through SBI Collect (online), and no other mode of payment.

(DD, cheque, MO, IPO, CRF, cash, etc.) is acceptable.

JIPMER Recruitment 2022 | Official Recruitment Notice

JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Here's how to make the payment

Step 1: To apply, candidates must go to the JIPMER Website Home Page, i.e., www.jipmer.edu.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the "Online Payment" button.

Step 3: The SBI Collect Page will be displayed.

Step 4: Click on the check box mentioned as "I have read and accepted the terms and conditions stated above."

Step 5: Click on the "PROCEED" button.

Step 6: From the drop-down list of payment categories, select RESIDENT RECRUITMENT FEE and fill in the details, including DOB, notification number, and the name of the applicant. Educational Qualification

Step 7: Then, click on the "SUBMIT" button.

Step 8: Save and proceed.

JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website - www.jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: Then, click on the "Apply online for the post of Senior Resident at JIPMER, Puducherry" option.

(OR)

Step 3: The candidate must complete the application form with all required information.

If prompted, upload the required document.

Step 5: Pay the above-mentioned application fees.

Step 6: Proceed and save

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative