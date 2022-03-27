JIPMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 51 Senior Resident Posts; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
JIPMER Recruitment 2022: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research is recruiting candidates for Senior Resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of JIPMER. Candidates with bachelor's degrees in the medical field and experience in the relevant field can participate in the interviews for these posts between April 4, 2022, and April 13, 2022.
The selection of the candidates will be done on an ad-hoc basis for a period of 89 days, and it will be extended based on the requirement. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 51 posts will be filled in the organization. Selected candidates will be posted to Karaikal in Puducherry. Candidates above 45 years of age are eligible to apply. Selection of the candidates will be done only on the basis of the interview; there will be no written test or physical test involved in the recruitment process.
The application fee for general (UR), OBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 500, and candidates belonging to SC/ST categories need to pay Rs 250 as the application fee. That can be paid only through SBI Collect (online), and no other mode of payment.
(DD, cheque, MO, IPO, CRF, cash, etc.) is acceptable.