JIPMER Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 139 Nursing Officers & Other Group B, C Posts

JIPMER Recruitment 2022: A recruitment notification for various Group B and Group C posts will be soon released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER). Through the upcoming recruitment process, a total of 137 posts of Nursing Officer, X-Ray Technician (Radiotherapy), X-Ray Technician (Radio-Diagnosis), and Respiratory Laboratory Technician Group B and C will be filled in the department.

Once the application process is open, eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of JIPMER. Candidates must take note that the application process would tentatively start on July 21, 2022, and the application form should be submitted online only. For the convenience of the candidates, here is the step by step process to apply for JIPMER posts.

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Group B and C Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Officer-Degree OR Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or equivalent from a recognized university/institution. Registered as a midwife and nurse under the Indian Nursing Council Act 1947 or any State Nursing Council.

The candidates would be able to check the details regarding the eligibility criteria once the notification is published.

JIPMER Nursing Officer Vacancy: Here's how to apply for JIPERM posts

Step 1: To apply for the JIPMER posts candidates need to visit the official website of JIMPER.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill up the application form and upload the required details.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee (If asked).

Step 5: Submit the form to proceed.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative