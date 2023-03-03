JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Application Process For 285 Vacancies Begins

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment against 285 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor. The online application process begins today, March 3. The deadline to apply for the post is March 31.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website- jkpsc.nic.in. The application edit window will remain open from April 1. Applicants can make changes to their forms on or before April 3.

JKPSC Vacancy Details

JKPSC has notified 285 vacancies for assistant professor posts. The vacancies are for asst. professors in 38 different disciplines including English, Physics, Botany, Math, Hindi, BBA/MBA, Education, information technology etc.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a master's degree in the relevant discipline with 55% marks. They should also have cleared NET/SET/SLET in the subject. One must read the official notification for more details. Candidates must be in a domicile of Jammu and Kashmir. A domicile certificate will be required to submit for applying.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The upper age limit is 40 years for OM. For RBA, SC, ST, EWS, ALC, PSC, and OSC candidates the upper age limit is 43 years. The age limit is 42 years for PHC candidates.

JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the JKPSC recruitment must pay a fee of Rs 1000 for the general category. For the EWS category, the application fee is Rs 500.

Selection scheme

Candidates will have to clear an interview/ viva-voce. They will be awarded points for their degree, qualification, awards, weightage of academic merit, research and publications and experience.