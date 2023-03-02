JKPSC Cancels Prosecuting Officer Paper 2 Prelims Exam, Re-exam Date Notified

JKPSC Prelims 2023: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has cancelled the JKPSC preliminary paper 2 exam for the post of prosecuting officer. The exam has been cancelled as many candidates had challenged that the standard of the questions asked in paper 2 was higher than the prescribed level and the majority of the candidates could not qualify the same. The commission has informed the candidates that the paper 2 exam will be re-conducted afresh. The date of the JKPSC prelims re-exam is March 16, 2023.

JKPSC prelims exam 2023

Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission conducted the preliminary exam on January 29. The exam had two sections- papers 1 and 2. There were multiple-choice questions. The answer keys were released and objections were invited. The candidates had raised their grievances to the Commission that the questions of paper-1 (qualifying) were more difficult than they should be and it was higher than the prescribed standard.

How To Check JKPSC Prelims Revised Exam Date 2023