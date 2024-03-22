Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is set to release the admit card for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023 main on March 23, tomorrow. Candidates preparing for the mains examination can obtain the JKPSC CCE admit card 2023 from the official website, jkpsc.nic.in. To access the JKPSC CCE mains 2023 admit card, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

The JKPSC CCE mains 2023 exam is scheduled to take place from March 26 to April 3, according to the timetable. In Srinagar and Jammu, the exam will be held in two shifts: from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A total of 2,256 candidates have been declared qualified in the JKPSC CCE prelims exam 2023.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 75 vacancies, with 25 vacancies each in the Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, JK Accounts Service, and JK Police Service.

In case candidates encounter difficulties downloading their admit cards, they are advised to contact Ravinder Verma (Computer Operator) at 7780-860089 or Shahid Farooq Khan (Computer Operator) at 9419720902 or 7006947933 by March 25, as stated in the official notice.

The JKPSC CCE mains admit card 2023 is essential for candidates to appear for the examination. Failure to produce the admit card will result in candidates being barred from the mains exam.

Successful candidates will proceed to the final stage, the Interview, before being appointed as public administrative officers in various government departments of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.