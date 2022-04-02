JKPSC: CCE Mains Date Sheet, Admit Card Out; Check Steps To View & Download

JKPSC CCE Mains: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released new dates for JKPSC CCE Mains 2022. The schedule released highlights that the JKPSC Combined Competitive Examination, Mains, 2022 will be conducted in April 2022. Registered candidates who will be appearing for exams should make sure to download the JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Cards. It has been uploaded on the official website jkpsc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Earlier on March 10, 2022, the JKPSC CCE Main 2022 was postponed. Now that the new JKPSC CCE Main Exam Date 2022 has been released, it can be viewed on the official website. The JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 will be conducted between April 8 and April 17, 2022.

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022: Here is how to download hall tickets

Registered candidates who will be taking the JKPSC Mains exam should go to official website jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage under 'What's New', candidates should click on 'Admit Cards for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination,2021'

In the next step, candidates will have to enter their registration number

Post entering the required details, admit card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry prinout of admit card to the exam hall as hard copy of the same will not be issued by the commission. Along with hall tickets, they should also carry a valid ID proof to the hall.

KPSC CCE Mains Exam Date Sheet 2022

Qualifying Paper (English) on April 8, 2022

Paper 1 - Essay on April 9, 2022

Paper 2 - General Studies I on April 11, 2022

Paper 3 - General Studies II on April 12, 2022

Paper 4 - General Studies III on April 13, 2022

Paper 5 - General Studies IV on April 15, 2022

Paper 6 - Optional Paper I on April 16, 2022

Paper 7 - Optional Paper II on April 17, 2022

The JKPSC CCE Main examination duration will be three hours. It will be conducted between 3 PM and 6 PM. Earlier the papers were supposed to be conducted in two sessions – morning and afternoon. However, as per the new update, the number of sessions has been reduced and made one.