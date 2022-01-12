Last Updated:

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule Released; Check Time Table, Full Details Here

JKPSC Mains Schedule: The timetable for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

JKPSC

JKPSC Mains Schedule 2022: The timetable for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Students who have registered for the examination can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the examination will be conducted on March 8, 2022.

Here's the direct link to check the JKPSC mains schedule 2022 - Click Here

JKPSC CCE Exam 2022

JKPSC CCE examination will be conducted in two different sessions: the morning session exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session examination will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must be aware that the examination department will provide details about the venue of the examination separately. So far, there has been no official notification regarding the examination venue.

JKPSC Mains Schedule 2022

  • Day
  • Date
  • Morning
  • Afternoon
  • Tuesday
  • March 8, 2022
  • Paper 1 Essay
  • Qualifying Paper English
  • Wednesday
  • March 9, 2022
  • Paper - 2 General Studies - 1
  • Paper - 3 General Studies - 3
  • Thursday
  • March 10, 2022
  • Paper - 4 General Studies - 3
  • Paper - 5 General Studies - 5
  • Wednesday
  • March 16, 2022
  • Paper - 5 Optional Paper 1
  •  
  • Thursday
  • March 17, 2022
  • Paper - 7 Optional Paper - 2
  •  

