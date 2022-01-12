JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule Released; Check Time Table, Full Details Here

JKPSC Mains Schedule 2022: The timetable for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Students who have registered for the examination can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the examination will be conducted on March 8, 2022.

JKPSC CCE Exam 2022

JKPSC CCE examination will be conducted in two different sessions: the morning session exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session examination will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must be aware that the examination department will provide details about the venue of the examination separately. So far, there has been no official notification regarding the examination venue.

JKPSC Mains Schedule 2022

Day Date Morning Afternoon Tuesday March 8, 2022 Paper 1 Essay Qualifying Paper English Wednesday March 9, 2022 Paper - 2 General Studies - 1 Paper - 3 General Studies - 3 Thursday March 10, 2022 Paper - 4 General Studies - 3 Paper - 5 General Studies - 5 Wednesday March 16, 2022 Paper - 5 Optional Paper 1 Thursday March 17, 2022 Paper - 7 Optional Paper - 2

