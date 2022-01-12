JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule Released; Check Time Table, Full Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JKPSC Mains Schedule 2022: The timetable for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Students who have registered for the examination can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the examination will be conducted on March 8, 2022.
JKPSC CCE examination will be conducted in two different sessions: the morning session exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session examination will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must be aware that the examination department will provide details about the venue of the examination separately. So far, there has been no official notification regarding the examination venue.
