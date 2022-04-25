JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2022: Application Process Begins; See How To Apply

JPSC CCE Mains 2022: The application process for the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC, for the JK Combined Competitive Prelims Exam has started today, April 25, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates may apply by registering on the official website of the commission - jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the JKPSC CCE Prelims will be conducted for all candidates on June 26, and those candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be invited to the main exam on October 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 220 positions, 100 of which are for junior scale posts in the J & K Administrative Service, 50 for the J & K Police Service, and 70 for the J & K Accounts Service, will be filled in the organization. Check the key details given below.

JKPSC CCE: Important Dates

Events Dates Online application starting date April 25, 2022 Online application close date May 15, 2022 Correction window time period May 16, 2022 to May 18, 2022 JKPSC CEE Prelims exam tentative date June 26, 2022

JKPSC CCE Mains: Application fees

The application fee is $1000 for the general category and $500 for the reserved category.

JKPSC CCE Mains: Eligibility criteria | Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be based on three stages. The preliminary examination, the main examination, and the personal interview are all required.

Candidates must have a degree in any subject from a recognized college or university.

Here's direct link to read the full notice - CLICK HERE

Jammu Kashmir Civil Services: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website - jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "JKPSC CEEE Exam 2022 Registration."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Create an account and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Fill in the form and click on the "submit" option.

Step 6: For future needs, take a printout of the copy.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative