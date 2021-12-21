JKPSC Mains 2021: Deadline To Fill Application Form Extended Till December 24

JKPSC Main exam: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has extended the deadline to fill the application form till December 24, 2021. Earlier the last date to apply was December 20, 2021. The application process which has been extended was started on November 30, 2021. For more details related to JKPSC mains registration, candidates can visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The Combined Competitive would be conducted for various vacancies such as J&K Police Service, J&K Accounts Service, and Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service. Candidates can check the important dates here. The steps to apply have been mentioned below.

JKPSC Mains 2021: Check Important Dates Here

The deadline to submit the form has been extended till December 24, 2021

Earlier the deadline was December 20, 2021

JKPSC Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2022 (Tentative)

JKPSC Mains 2021: Check steps to apply

Candidates will have to go to the official website-jkpsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should look for the Recruitment tab and click on the online application section

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the notification that reads, "Combined Competitive Mains."

Candidates will then have to get themselves registered with their Name, Mobile Number, Email Id, Gender, and other details.

Candidates have to fill the application form and also pay an application fee of Rs 1000 before submitting the form

Candidates are further advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply

The Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted at Srinagar and Jammu. The written examination will consist of 8 papers that would b of essay type. Those who clear this exam will have to appear for a Personality test. The personality test will be of 250 marks and there will be no qualifying marks in the examination.

JKPSC invites applications for 708 Medical officer posts

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Medical Officer posts. The latest JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021 notification mentions that the commission will be selecting candidates for 708 vacancies. Candidates can check JKPSC recruitment details like eligibility, salary, and age limit here. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Selected candidates will be posted in the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department. To be noted that this recruitment drive will be for both backlog and fresh vacancies. The total number of fresh vacancies for the MO post is 450. Whereas, the number of backlog vacancies for the post of Medical Officer of 258. The maximum age limit for candidates falling under the general category is 40 years. For SC, ST candidates, the upper age limit is 43 years as on January 1, 2021.