JKPSC MO Admit Card For May 24 Exam Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

JKPSC MO admit card has been released for May 24 exam which will be conducted to fill 708 posts. Here's how to download admit cards from official website.

Ruchika Kumari
JKPSC MO admit card 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on May 17 released the Medical Officer (Allopathic) recruitment exam hall tickets. All the candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in and can be downloaded by following these steps. The hall tickets released are for the MO (Allopathic) in Health and Medical Education Department exam which will be conducted on May 24 between 9:30 am and 11: 30 am. The direct link to download MO admit card has been attached below.

“.However, those candidates who will not be able to download their Admit cards up to 20.05 .2022 may approach the Commission office Jammu/Srinagar”, reads the official notification.

JKPSC MO admit card: Follow these steps to download call letter

  • Step 1: Go to the official website jkpsc.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads," 17/05/2022 Download Admit Cards for Written Test of Medical Officer(Allopathic)"
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to key in their login details like application form number and click on submit
  • Step 4: Post submitting the same, admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

To be noted that it is mandatory to carry a printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit card, candidates should also carry valid ID proof. 

JKPSC MO admit card: Check important dates here

  • The registration link was activated on December 20, 2021
  • Earlier the deadline to apply was January 19, 2022
  • It was then extended to January 24, 2022
  • Exam was supposed to be conducted on April 17, 2022
  • It will now be conducted on May 24, 2022
  • Admit cards have been released on May 17, 2022
