JKPSC Prelims Result 2022 Released, Here's How To Check Result PDF

JKPSC prelims result 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive preliminary examination 2022 result on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can check and download their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to JKPSC prelims 2022 result, candidates can go to jkpsc.nic.in.

To be noted that the result has been released for the examination which was conducted on July 31, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 220 vacancies will be filled. Out of these vacancies, 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service. Official data highlights that a total of 4943 candidates have been declared qualified for the mains exam. The result of the 4944th candidate has been withheld. Along with result, final answer key has also been released.

Here is how to check JKPSC prelims result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “JK Combined competitive (preliminary) examination, 2022-Declaration of results thereof

Step 3: The result pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Then they should check their roll number in the qualified candidates list

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and save for future purposes

Follow these steps to check final answer key