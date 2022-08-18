JKPSC Prelims Result 2022 Released, Here's How To Check Result PDF

Quick links:
JKPSC prelims result 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive preliminary examination 2022 result on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can check and download their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to JKPSC prelims 2022 result, candidates can go to jkpsc.nic.in.
To be noted that the result has been released for the examination which was conducted on July 31, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 220 vacancies will be filled. Out of these vacancies, 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service. Official data highlights that a total of 4943 candidates have been declared qualified for the mains exam. The result of the 4944th candidate has been withheld. Along with result, final answer key has also been released.