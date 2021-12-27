JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Open For Assistant Professor Posts; Check How To Apply

JKPSC Recruitment 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification on its official website. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 136 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. As per the official information, the recruitment process has started for Assistant Professor posts. Vacancies are open for various streams, including Botany, Computer Application, Statistics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Mathematics, Public Administration, and other posts.

JKPSC Recruitment: Age Limit | Application Form

Candidates belonging to general categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000.

Candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 500.

Candidates above 40 years of age as of January 1, 2021, are not eligible to apply. (Age relaxations are there for SC and ST candidates.)

JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Here's how to Apply

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website - jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the " Registration " tab.

" tab. Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.

Step 4: Candidates should note that they have to first register with details such as their name, email ID, mobile number, religion, date of birth as per matriculation, and others.

Step 5: Following this, candidates have to fill in the application form with the necessary details.

