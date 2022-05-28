JKPSC Recruitment Notification For 126 Assistant Professors Out, Check Details Here

Quick links:
JKPSC Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), it has been informed that the department is seeking eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professors in various disciplines/Libraiana/PTI at JK (UT) government degree colleges of the Higher Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the application process will begin on May 30 and the last date for the submission of the application form is June 29.
According to the official information, candidates can make corrections, change details, and edit the application form between June 30 and July 2. Through this recruitment process, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 126 vacancies in the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to apply for the Jammu Kashmir SSB Recruitment 2022.