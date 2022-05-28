JKPSC Recruitment Notification For 126 Assistant Professors Out, Check Details Here

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), it has been informed that the department is seeking eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professors in various disciplines/Libraiana/PTI at JK (UT) government degree colleges of the Higher Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the application process will begin on May 30 and the last date for the submission of the application form is June 29.

According to the official information, candidates can make corrections, change details, and edit the application form between June 30 and July 2. Through this recruitment process, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 126 vacancies in the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to apply for the Jammu Kashmir SSB Recruitment 2022.

JKPSC Recruitment | Age limit

The maximum age for the open merit candidates is 40 years.

For RBA, SC, ST, EWS, ALC, PSC, and OSC, the maximum age is 43.

The upper age limit is 42 for PHC. The maximum age is 40 years for in-service candidates.

Application Fees

As per the recruitment notice, the JKPSC recruitment application fee is 1000 for the general category

The application fees for the candidates belonging to the reserved category is Rs 500

JKPSC Recruitment: Here's how to apply

To apply candidates need to visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates are required to do ‘one-time registration’ on click on log-in menu if already registered. Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents Pay the application fees to proceed Click on the submit button to move forward with the application process Take a printout of the document for future purposes.

Here's direct link to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Official Notice

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)