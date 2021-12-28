Last Updated:

JKPSC Recruitment: Registration For 136 Assistant Professor Posts Begins Today

JKPSC Recruitment: JKPSC is scheduled to release application forms for 136 assistant professor posts on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Check the details here.

JKPSC

JKPSC assistant professor recruitment: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission is scheduled to begin the recruitment process for the selection of 136 Assistant Professors on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Candidates who will be selected will be posted to the higher education department. Vacancies in assistant professor post will be filled in 32 subjects or disciplines The application forms will be available on the official website and candidates should make sure to apply by January 27, 2022.

Once the deadline for submitting the form is over, candidates will be given the option of editing applications. The application form correction window will open on January 29, 2022. Candidates should make sure to apply by January 31, 2022. As per the official information, the recruitment process has started for Assistant Professor posts. Vacancies are open for various streams, including Botany, Computer Application, Statistics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Mathematics, Public Administration, and other posts.

Application fee and Age Limit 

Interested candidates will have to pay application fees before submitting the form. Candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs. 1,000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will have to pay Rs. 500. Candidates will have to undergo the interview round for selection to the post of assistant professor. It will be held at the headquarter of JKPSC at Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar colony Bakshi Nagar Jammu. Candidates above 40 years of age as of January 1, 2021, are not eligible to apply. However, certain age relaxations are there for SC and ST candidates

JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Check application steps here

  • Step 1: In order to apply, interested candidates need to visit the official website - jkpsc.nic.in. 
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the "Registration" tab. 
  • Step 3: Automatically candidates will be redirected to a new window 
  • Step 4: Candidates should note that they have to first register with details such as their name, email ID, mobile number, religion, date of birth as per matriculation, and others. 
  • Step 5: Following this, candidates have to fill in the application form with the necessary details.
  • Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit
  • STEP 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference
