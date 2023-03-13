JKSSB Admit Card 2023 For Accounts Assistant Exam Released, Here's How To Download

JKSSB AA Admit Card: The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant examination. The exam will be conducted through a Computer Based Written Test (CBT). JKSSB AA recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from March 16, 2023, to April 1, 2023.

Candidates who have applied for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Finance) recruitment should visit the official website of the JKSSB -jkssb.nic.in to download their admit card. The admit card will have details about the exam city, venue, date, and time. Candidates can download their admit card online by following the steps given below.

How to download JKSSB AA admit card 2023

Visit the official website of JKSSB.

Click on the link flashing to download an E-Admit Card on the homepage.

Click on the "Log in" button.

Key in your login credentials, which are your Application ID for the Username and your Date of Birth in YYYYMMDD format for the Password.

Your basic details will be displayed on the screen. Check and verify them. If there are any discrepancies, contact the helpdesk via call or email.

Click on the "View and Print E-Admit Card" button.

Your JKSSB AA Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout for future reference

Direct link to download JKSSB AA Admit Card

JKSSB AA Recruitment

Through this recruitment drive, the JKSSB aims to fill 972 vacancies. The Final / Level-2 Admit Card will be uploaded for the candidates three (03) days prior to the exam date(s), and it will display the Name and Address of the Test Center. To download the Final / Level-2 Admit Card, candidates will have to enter their Application ID and Date of Birth.