Last Updated:

JKSSB Approves List Of Selected Candidates For 2,300 Government Posts, Results Soon

JKSSB has finalised a list of over 2,300 successful candidates for government posts. Results for the recruitment of junior assistant, ANM/ Health worker, jr. staff nurse posts are finalised.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
JKSSB

JKSSB Results finalised; Image: Shutterstock


Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection and Recruitment Board (SSRB) has finalised a list of over 2,300 successful candidates for government posts, which will reduce the staff shortage in various departments including health department, an official said on Friday.

"We have finalised the list of 1,534 candidates for junior assistant posts referred to us by various departments. A notification to this effect will be issued shortly," Chairman of the SSRB Rajesh Sharma told PTI.

In addition to this, the board has also finalised the list of selected candidates for the posts of junior staff nurse (582) and ANM/health worker (202), said Sharma. He said these lists were approved in the 220th board meeting held on Thursday.

READ | IB Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1675 vacancies for class 10th pass closing on Feb 17

The chairman said there was some delay in finalising the list as some of the candidates had gone to the court.

"The court orders on the petitions came recently and we have expedited the process since then," he said.

On the upcoming recruitments in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, the board will hold examinations for 1,390 posts of Junior engineers in various departments, 1,972 posts finance accounts assistants and 1,395 posts of panchayat secretaries in the months of March and April this year.

Sharma said the board was working on forming a calendar of activities for the recruitment of government jobs.

"We are working on framing a calendar of examinations for six to eight months right now. The annual calendar will help in time-bound and expeditious recruitment process," he added. PTI MIJ FZH

READ | Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Notification for 616 technical, tradesman posts released
READ | Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2023 out, registration process begins
READ | SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment: Deadline extended for 6523 nurse, paramedical posts
READ | IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Grade-A recruitment 2023 begins for 600 vacancies, apply here

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT