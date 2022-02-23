JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 168 Posts; Here's Direct Link

JKSSB Recruitment 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for four departments, i.e., the animal and sheep husbandry department, the home department, the rural development department, and ARI Training. Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill a total of 168 posts. The application process is underway and March 20 is the last date to apply.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at jkssb.nic.in. According to the official notice, the upper age limit is 40 years for the unreserved category as of January 1, 2022. The recruitment application fee for the general categories is Rs 500, while the application fee for the SC/ST/PWD and EWS categories is Rs 400.

JKSSB Vacancy: Here's how to apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for JKSSB posts, candidates need to visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Advt No. 02 of 2022" (9/02/2022) and read the notification. n

Step 3: Create a profile and register.

Step 4: Sign in to your account and apply for the position you want.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents in a scanned format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on the "submit" button.

Step 7: Make a copy for future use.

