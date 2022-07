JKSSB recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), it has been informed that the Board is seeking eligible candidates to fill 772 vacancies across various departments. As per the schedule, the application process will commence on August 14 and the last date for the submission of the application form is September 14, 2022.

JKSSB Recruitment: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 772 vacancies in 12 different government departments will be filled.

JKSSB recruitment: Age Limit

The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years as of January 1, 2022.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for posts involving a two-stage examination is 550. However, the application fee is 450 for SC, ST, PWD, and EWS categories.

The application fee is 550 for posts involving a one-stage examination. For SC, ST, PWD, and EWS categories, the application fee is Rs 400.

Here's a direct link to check JKSSB Recruitment Official Notice - CLICK HERE

JKSSB recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website-ssbjk.org.in.

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the required details.

Step 5: Pay the application fee to complete the application process.

Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 7: Then, take a printout of the document for use.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit obtained in written examination (objective type MCQ) and skill/physical test (post-specific).

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative