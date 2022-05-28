Last Updated:

JKSSB Recruitment Notification For 1395 Panchayat Secretaries Posts Out, Check Details

JKSSB Recruitment 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is seeking eligible candidates to apply for the Panchayat Secretary posts

Written By
Amrit Burman
JKSSB Recruitment

Image: Unsplash


JKSSB Recruitment 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is seeking eligible candidates to apply for the Panchayat Secretary posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at jkssb.nic.in. As per the official information, the application process will commence on June 6 and the last date for the submission of the application form is July 6.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1395 posts in Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will be filled. As per the official notice, the candidates must possess a domicile certificate issued by the competent authority in the format prescribed for the purpose. The certificate should be submitted on or before the last date of submission of the online application form. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test followed by a document verification round.

According to the official notice, "The candidates who are declared qualified by the Board for Document Verification will be required to produce relevant Certificates such as Marksheets, Provisional Certificates, etc. for completion of Graduation /Post- Graduation Degree/PhD Degree in original as proof of having acquired the candidates shall be cancelled by the Board prescribed educational qualification on or before the cutoff date fixed for filling online application form, failing which the candidature of such candidates shall be cancelled by the Board."

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 | Application Fee

  • The application fees for the unreserved category candidates is Rs 500
  • Application fees for the reserved category candidates is Rs 400

JKSSB Vacancy | Salary 

  • The monthly salary of the selected Panchayat Secretary will be between Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200

JKSSB Recruitment | Here's how to apply for Jammu Kashmir jobs

  • To apply candidates are required to visit the official website of JKSSB - ssbjk.org.in
  • On the homepage, click on the appropriate link
  • Then, fill in the required details on the application form and upload documents
  • Pay the application fees through the online payment mode
  • Submit and proceed further
  • Take a screen or download the application form after filling for future use

Official Notice

Image: Unsplash/ Representative

First Published:
