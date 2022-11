Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is recruiting candidates to apply for UT Cadre posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,045 positions in the organisation will be filled. According to the schedule, the registration process will commence on November 21 and conclude on December 20, 2022.

JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment: Age Limit

As per the recruitment notification, candidates belonging to the general categories should not be older than 40 years.

Other category candidates should not be older than 43 years.

JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the examination.

It is to be noted that the questions will be set in English only.

JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 550 for general category candidates and Rs 450 for SC, ST, PWD, and EWS candidates.

Fees can only be paid online using Net Banking, credit, or debit cards.

JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment 2022

Step 1: In order to apply for JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment link

Step 3: Then, fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Candidates then need to pay the application fees

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for needs.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to apply for JKSSB UT Cadre Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative