JNUEE 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

JNUEE 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE-2022). All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. According to the schedule, the NTA will hold the JNUEE-2022 in CBT mode on December 7, 8, 9, and 10 at various examination centres across India. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the admit card.

The candidates can download their Admit Card using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. "The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions," read the official notice.

JNUEE 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: In order to download the JNUEE 2022 admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their log-in credentials.

Step 4: A new page would appear on the screen automatically.

Step 5: The JNUEE 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admissions card and keep a copy for future use.

Here's direct link to download JNUEE 2022 Admit Card

More Details

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative