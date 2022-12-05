JNUEE 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JNUEE 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE-2022). All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. According to the schedule, the NTA will hold the JNUEE-2022 in CBT mode on December 7, 8, 9, and 10 at various examination centres across India. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the admit card.
The candidates can download their Admit Card using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. "The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions," read the official notice.
In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.