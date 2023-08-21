JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 138 Vacancies Today

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has notified 138 vacancies for civil judge posts. The online application process begins today, August 21. There are a total of 138 vacancies of civil judges in Jharkhand. 8 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. Aspirants can apply online at jpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is September 21. The last date to pay the application fee is September 27.

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate applying for the recruitment should be aged between the age of 22 to 35 years as on January 31.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post must be a Graduate of Law from a recognised Board/University. A candidate must also be enrolled as an advocate under The Advocates Act, 1961 till the last date of submission of the application form.

JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 application fee

Candidates from the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, while those belonging to the state of Jharkhand's SC/ST category must pay a fee of Rs 150.

Click here to read the official notification.

Jharkhand civil judge selection process

Preliminary exam - 100 marks - Qualifying in nature

Main exam - 4 papers of 100 marks each.

Viva-voce- 100 marks.