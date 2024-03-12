×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

JPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam on March 17; Admit Card to Be Released Today, How to Download

JPSC civil service prelims exam is scheduled to take place on March 17 across various districts in Jharkhand. JPSC CSE PT admit card to be released today.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially declared the dates for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services preliminary exam 2024. As per the official notice, the JPSC civil service prelims exam is scheduled to take place on March 17 across various districts in Jharkhand.

The JPSC civil service exam 2024 will be conducted in two shifts to accommodate the candidates efficiently. The first shift will commence from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates are reminded to bring their JPSC CSE admit card 2024, a valid photo ID, printout of attendance sheets, and two passport-size photographs to the examination center. The JPSC CSE admit card 2024 can be downloaded from the official website, jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC CSE 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for JPSC CSE 2024 comprises three stages: prelims, mains, and interview. While the prelims exam is qualifying in nature, the final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the mains and interview rounds only.

How to download JPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website- jpsc.gov.in

Click on the JPSC CSE Prelims admit card link flashing on the homepage

Key in your registration number, date of birth and captcha code as shown on the screen

Your JPSC CSE PT admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout. 

JPSC CSE 2024: Exam Pattern

The JPSC CSE prelims 2024 will consist of two papers, each carrying 200 marks. Both papers will focus on general studies, with a duration of 2 hours allotted for each paper. It's important to note that there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the JPSC prelims exam 2024.

Candidates can expect questions from various topics, including History of India, Geography of India, Indian Polity and Governance, Economic and Sustainable Development, Science and Technology, Jharkhand-specific questions, and National and International Current Events.

This announcement from JPSC sets the stage for aspirants gearing up for the prestigious Civil Services examination, outlining the key details and schedule for the upcoming prelims exam. Candidates are advised to stay updated with further notifications and prepare diligently for the examination.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

