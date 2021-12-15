JPSC Mains 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check How To Fill JPSC CCS Mains Form

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JPSC CCS mains 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will be closing the online registration window for the JPSC Mains exam on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The registration window was opened in November third week and candidates were told to make sure to apply by December 15, 2021. The JPSC Mains registration forms can be accessed on JPSC website jpsc.gov.in. To be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the JPSC civil services prelims 2021 (JPSC Prelims) are eligible to register for the main exam. The steps to apply for the Mains exam have been mentioned below.
To be noted that the combined civil services main exam 2021 will be conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission in January 2022. The exact date for the same has not been announced yet. Therefore candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. This year the JPSC preliminary exam was conducted on September 19 and the result was released on November 2, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 252 candidates will be selected in various departments and organizations of the Jharkhand govt.
As per the notification released by the JPSC, "The main examination will consist of written exam and interview. The written exam will consist of 6 papers and the selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks. The total marks for the interview test would be 100 and there will be no minimum qualifying marks in the exam."
For more details and to clear the queries, candidates can contact the commission’s helpline number 9431301636 or 9431301419. The helpline numbers will be available from 10 am to 6 pm on working days