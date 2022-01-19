JPSC Releases Admit Card For Mains Exam, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the admit card for JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Examination. JPSC mains admit card has been released for the exam which will be conducted from January 28 to 30 at 14 exam centres in Ranchi. The JPSC notification states that candidates can now find out their exam centre and their attendance sheet.
Those who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear in Mains exam. Post mains exam, the interview will be conducted for final selection of candidates for the various services and posts. The interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject scoring minimum qualifying marks
In case of any mistake on the JPSC Main admit cards, candidates can write to the JPSC inquiry counter about it. The deadline to raise objection to get the issue fixed is January 25, 2022. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. Hard copy of admit card will not be issued to candidates, therefore, they should make sure to take its printout.