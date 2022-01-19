JPSC Releases Admit Card For Mains Exam, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the admit card for JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Examination. JPSC mains admit card has been released for the exam which will be conducted from January 28 to 30 at 14 exam centres in Ranchi. The JPSC notification states that candidates can now find out their exam centre and their attendance sheet.

JPSC Mains exam pattern

Following the schedule, JPSC Mains exam will be conducted in two shifts. Each shift will be of three hours.

The first shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 1 pm. The second shift will begin at 2:00 pm and will continue till 5:00 pm.

There are six papers. Two papers will be conducted on each day.

Those who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear in Mains exam. Post mains exam, the interview will be conducted for final selection of candidates for the various services and posts. The interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject scoring minimum qualifying marks

JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021: Here is how to download

To download the hall tickets, candidates should go to the official website of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2021 link

On the homepage, candidates should click on the login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the details mentioned on admit card and download the same

Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

JPSC admit card correction

In case of any mistake on the JPSC Main admit cards, candidates can write to the JPSC inquiry counter about it. The deadline to raise objection to get the issue fixed is January 25, 2022. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. Hard copy of admit card will not be issued to candidates, therefore, they should make sure to take its printout.