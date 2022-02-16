Last Updated:

JSSC CCE Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 956 Vacancies Extended Till Feb 21

JSSC CCE registration deadline has been extended by Commission till Monday, February 21, 2022. The registration steps have been attached below.

JSSC CCE registration 2021: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has extended the deadline to register for JSSC CCE 2021. Jharkhand SSC CCE 2021 date has been extended till Monday, February 21, 2022. Earlier the last date to register was February 14, 2022. This has been informed through an official notice which has been released on official website. Candidates who are interested but have not yet got themselves registred can do it now by following the steps mentioned below. Following the revised schedule, the last date to submit the application fees is February 23, 2022. The deadline to upload the documents ends on February 25, 2022. Here is the direct link to view official notification. 

 Through this recruitment drive, a total of 956 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test. Application fees for general and OBC candidates are Rs 100, and SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 50 as application fees.

JSSC CCE Recruitment: Pay Scale

  • Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 & 142400/-
  • Jr Secretariat Asst - Rs. 19900 & 63200/-
  • Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 & 112400/-
  • Planning Assistant - Rs. 29200 & 92300/-

JSSC CCE Recruitment 2022: Check important dates

  • Commencement of submission of Online Application - January 15, 2022
  • Earlier, last date of online application was February 14, 2022
  • Now the last date to apply is February 21, 2022
  • Deadline to submit the application fees is February 23, 2022
  • The deadline to upload the documents ends on February 25, 2022.

JSSC CCE 2021: Here is how to apply

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candiadtes should go to the official website, i.e., jssc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Application forms'
  • Step 3: Now, click on the JSSC CCE 2021 link
  • Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to register themselves and fill in the application form
  • Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the submit
  • Step 6: Take printout of confirmation page for future reference

Here is the direct link to register for JSSC CCE 2021

