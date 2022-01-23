JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 956 Posts; Check Steps To Apply

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications from the candidates to apply for the various posts through Combined Graduate Level (CGL). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website on or before February 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 956 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Candidates can apply by visiting at - jssc.nic.in
The SSC CGL 2022 Online Application procedure started on January 15, 2022. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written test. Application fees for general and OBC candidates are Rs 100, and SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 50 as application fees.
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Junior Secretarial Assistant
JSSC CGL Recruitment: Pay Scale
- Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 & 142400/-
- Jr Secretariat Asst - Rs. 19900 & 63200/-
- Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 & 112400/-
- Planning Assistant - 29200 & 92300/-
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Check important dates
- Commencement of submission of Online Application - January 15, 2022
- Last date of online application is February 14, 2022
- Fee Payment Last Date - February 16, 2022
- Exam Date: Will be announced soon
- Admit Card: Will be announced Soon
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
- Step 1: Visit the official website
- Step 2: Fill out the application form
- Step 3: Enter required details and upload documents
- Step 4: Pay the application fees
- Step 5: Take a printout for future needs
