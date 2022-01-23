JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 956 Posts; Check Steps To Apply

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications from the candidates to apply for the various posts through Combined Graduate Level (CGL). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website on or before February 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 956 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Candidates can apply by visiting at - jssc.nic.in

The SSC CGL 2022 Online Application procedure started on January 15, 2022. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written test. Application fees for general and OBC candidates are Rs 100, and SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 50 as application fees.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Post Name Number of vacancies Assistant Branch Officer 384 Junior Secretarial Assistant 322 Block Supply Officer 245 Planning Assistant 5

JSSC CGL Recruitment: Pay Scale

Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 & 142400/-

Jr Secretariat Asst - Rs. 19900 & 63200/-

Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 & 112400/-

Planning Assistant - 29200 & 92300/-

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Check important dates

Commencement of submission of Online Application - January 15, 2022

Last date of online application is February 14, 2022

Fee Payment Last Date - February 16, 2022

Exam Date: Will be announced soon

Admit Card: Will be announced Soon

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Fill out the application form

Step 3: Enter required details and upload documents

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Take a printout for future needs

Image: Unsplash