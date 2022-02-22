JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 956 Vacancies Extended Till March 3

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JSSC) has extended the deadline to apply for Jharkhand General Graduate Qualification Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2021). The official notice reads that the deadline has been extended till March 3, 2022. Earlier, the last date of application was Monday, February 21, 2022. The application window was started on January 15, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, 956 vacancies will be filled. The selection of the candidates will be done on the written test. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details. Application fees for general and OBC candidates are Rs 100, and SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 50 as application fees.

JSSC CGL 2022 notification: Check Important Dates Here

JSSC recruitment online application form link was activated on January 15, 2022

The deadline to fill the form ends on March 3, 2022

Last date to pay the application fee ends on March 5, 2022

Last date for uploading photo and signature is March 7, 2022

Last date for making corrections in the application form is March 10, 2022

Admit card and exam dates have not been announced yet

JSSC CGL recruitment notification 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Branch Officer- 384 posts Junior Secretarial Assistant- 322 posts Block Supply Officer- 245 posts Planning Assistant- 5 posts

JSSC CGL recruitment: Check salary details

Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 & 142400/-

Jr Secretariat Asst - Rs. 19900 & 63200/-

Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 & 112400/-

Planning Assistant - 29200 & 92300/-

JSSC CCE 2021: Check application steps here