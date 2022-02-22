JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 956 Vacancies Extended Till March 3

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JSSC) has extended the deadline to apply for Jharkhand General Graduate Qualification Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2021). The official notice reads that the deadline has been extended till March 3, 2022. Earlier, the last date of application was Monday, February 21, 2022. The application window was started on January 15, 2022.
Through this recruitment drive, 956 vacancies will be filled. The selection of the candidates will be done on the written test. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details. Application fees for general and OBC candidates are Rs 100, and SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 50 as application fees.
JSSC CGL 2022 notification: Check Important Dates Here
- JSSC recruitment online application form link was activated on January 15, 2022
- The deadline to fill the form ends on March 3, 2022
- Last date to pay the application fee ends on March 5, 2022
- Last date for uploading photo and signature is March 7, 2022
- Last date for making corrections in the application form is March 10, 2022
- Admit card and exam dates have not been announced yet
JSSC CGL recruitment notification 2022: Vacancy Details
- Assistant Branch Officer- 384 posts
- Junior Secretarial Assistant- 322 posts
- Block Supply Officer- 245 posts
- Planning Assistant- 5 posts
JSSC CGL recruitment: Check salary details
- Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 & 142400/-
- Jr Secretariat Asst - Rs. 19900 & 63200/-
- Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 & 112400/-
- Planning Assistant - 29200 & 92300/-
JSSC CCE 2021: Check application steps here
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candiadtes should go to the official website, i.e., jssc.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Application forms'
- Step 3: Now, click on the JSSC CCE 2021 link
- Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to register themselves and fill in the application form
- Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the submit
- Step 6: Take printout of the confirmation page for future reference