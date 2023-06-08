JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Notification For 2017 Graduate Level Posts Out, Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment 2023. As per the notification, there are a total of 2017 vacancies. The online application window will open on June 20. The deadline to apply for the post is July 19. Aspirants can apply online at jssc.nic.in.
Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
Age Limit
Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.