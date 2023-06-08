Last Updated:

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Notification For 2017 Graduate Level Posts Out, Details Here

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment.

JSSC CGL recruitment

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment 2023. As per the notification, there are a total of 2017 vacancies. The online application window will open on June 20. The deadline to apply for the post is July 19. Aspirants can apply online at jssc.nic.in. 

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancies

  • Assistant Branch Office - 863
  • Jr. Secretariat Assistant - 335
  • Block Supply Officer - 252
  • Planning Assistant - 5
  • Labour Enforcement Officer - 182
  • Block Welfare Officer - 195
  • Circle Inspector Cum Kanungo - 185
  • Total - 2017

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university. 

Age Limit

  • UR - 21 - 35
  • BC/EBC (Male)- 21 - 37
  • UR/BC/EBC (Female) - 21 - 38
  • SC/ST (Male and Female)- 21 - 40

JSSC CGL Recruitment: Pay Scale

  • Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 - 142400
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant - Rs. 19900 - 63200
  • Planning Assistant - Rs. 19200 - 92300
  • Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 - 112400
