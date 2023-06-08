JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Notification For 2017 Graduate Level Posts Out, Details Here

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment 2023. As per the notification, there are a total of 2017 vacancies. The online application window will open on June 20. The deadline to apply for the post is July 19. Aspirants can apply online at jssc.nic.in.

Click here to read JSSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2023

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancies

Assistant Branch Office - 863

Jr. Secretariat Assistant - 335

Block Supply Officer - 252

Planning Assistant - 5

Labour Enforcement Officer - 182

Block Welfare Officer - 195

Circle Inspector Cum Kanungo - 185

Total - 2017

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Age Limit

UR - 21 - 35

BC/EBC (Male)- 21 - 37

UR/BC/EBC (Female) - 21 - 38

SC/ST (Male and Female)- 21 - 40

JSSC CGL Recruitment: Pay Scale