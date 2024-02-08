Advertisement

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has postponed the commencement of application process for the Constable Competitive Examinations (JCCE). Earlier scheduled to begin on January 15, the window has been rescheduled to open on January 22. The deadline for submitting applications is set for February 22. Aspiring candidates interested in participating in the JSSC JCCE 2024 exam can submit their applications through the official website at jssc.nic.in.

This recruitment endeavor aims to fill 4919 Constable vacancies within the Department of Home, Jail, and Disaster Management in Jharkhand.

Click here for official notice.

Jharkhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Candidates aspiring to apply for JSSC Police Constable Bharti should have successfully completed their 10th-grade examination and fall within the age group of 18 to 25 years. Applications must be submitted before the deadline on February 22. For further details, refer to the official notification provided below.

JSSC Constable Recruitment 2024 Pay Scale and selection process : Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the physical exam and written exam. Successful candidates will receive a monthly remuneration ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 and will be assigned to various districts in Jharkhand.

Selection Process: Stage-1: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Stage-2: Medical Examination Stage-3: Written Examination

Qualification Required: 10th Pass

Age Limit: 18-25 Years

JSSC Website: jssc.nic.in

How to apply for JSSC Constable Recruitment

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) at jssc.nic.in.

Find the Application Link: Look for the link related to the Jharkhand Police Constable Recruitment 2024 or current admissions on the homepage.

Access the Application Form: Click on the provided link to access the online application form for the Constable Competitive Examinations (JCCE).

Registration: If you are a new user, you will need to register by providing essential details such as your name, email address, and contact information. If you are a returning user, log in using your credentials.

Fill out the Application Form: Complete the application form with accurate personal, educational, and other required details. Make sure to double-check the information before submission.

Upload Documents: Attach the necessary documents, including scanned copies of your photograph and signature, as per the specifications mentioned in the application form.

Payment of Application Fees: Pay the application fee online using the available payment options. The fee details will be provided in the application form.

Submit the Application: Once you have filled in all the required information and paid the application fee, submit the form.

Download Confirmation Page: After successful submission, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for your records.

