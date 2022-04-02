JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment: Application Deadline For 583 Posts Ends On April 2

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will be closing the application window for JSSC Excise Constable Competitive Exam 2022. The deadline to apply for the exam is scheduled to end on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Candidates who are interested but have not applied yet should make sure to apply by today. The application form is available on the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) at jssc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. A list of important dates has also been mentioned.

JSSC Excise constable recruitment: Check important dates here

The deadline to fill out the application form is April 2, 2022

The last date for the payment of the examination fee is April 5, 2022

The application correction window will open on April 9, 2022

The application correction window will be closed on April 10, 2022.

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment: Check vacancy details here

Total number of posts: Through this drive, a total of 583 posts in the organization will be filled

Educational Qualification: Eligible candidates will be those who have passed Class 10th from a recognised educational institution.

Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 25 years. The upper age limit is 27 for OBC/BC category, up to 28 years of age for women candidates, and 30 years of age for SC/ST category candidates.

Application fee: To get themselves registered, candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs. 100. For candidates falling under SC/ST category, the application fee is Rs. 50.

Check selection process here: The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Test, and Medical Examination.

JSSC Excise Constable requirement: Here is how to apply