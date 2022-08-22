JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment 2022: Notification For 455 Posts Released, Check Vacancy Details

JSSC JMLCCE recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, also known as JSSC, is inviting applications for 455 vacancies. It is through 10th Level Combined Exam-2022 (JMLCCE). Interested and eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered. Candidates note that the notification has been released by the commission on jssc.nic.in.

Candidates should know that the notification has been released. The application form link will be activated on September 11, 2022. The link will be made active and candidates can begin registering themselves and filling out the form. Important dates, eligibility, and other details related to recruitment can be checked here.

JSSC JMLCCE 2022 recruitment: Check list of important dates here

JSSC will release the application form link on September 11, 2022

Application process will begin on September 11, 2022

Last date for the submission of application form is October 10, 2022

Candidates can pay the application fee till October 12, 2022

Candidates can make changes in their application from October 10 to October 19, 2022

Check age limit and application fee details here

The Upper age of the candidates should be 35 years. Various reserved category candidates' age limit is 37 years, 38 years and 40 years. Application fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs.100 as application fee. For reserved category the application fee is Rs. 50.

Here's how to apply online