JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment: Application Deadline Extended For 455 Posts; Check Key Details

JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment: The deadline for the application procedure for the Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Examination-2022 (JMLCCE) has been extended by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). As per reports, the Commission has extended the application date due to technical reasons. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 455 posts will be filled in the department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - jssc.nic.in. The application procedure started on September 11. According to the schedule, the registration process will begin on September 30, 2022. The last date to submit the applications was October 10, 2022; now the new date is October 30, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their applications from November 5 to November 8, 2022.

Age Limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 35 years, and the lower age limit should be 18 years.

Application Fees

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, for reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 50.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed the 10th or Matriculation from a recognised board to be eligible.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the main exam, which has three papers.

JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website - jssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative