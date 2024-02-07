Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:43 IST

JSSC JPMCCE 2024: Jharkhand Paramedical recruitment for 2485 vacancies to begin tomorrow

JSSC has released the notification for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination 2023.

Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Starting from January 23, 2024, candidates can initiate the application process, which will remain open until February 22, 2024. Applications must be submitted through the official website at jssc.nic.in.

JSSC JPMCCE Recruitment 2023

Key details for the JSSC JPMCCE recruitment 2023 are as follows:

- Vacancy Details: The recruitment drive aims to fill 2485 vacancies.

- Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹100.

- Age Limit: The minimum age criterion is 18 years. For unreserved and economically weaker section candidates, the upper age limit is 35 years. Extremely Backward class (schedule 1) and Backward class (schedule 2) male candidates have an upper age limit of 37 years. Unreserved category candidates can apply up to the age of 38 years, while Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Cast (Male and Female) candidates have an upper age limit of 40 years.

How to apply for JSSC JPMCCE Recruitment 2023

To apply for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination 2023 conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), follow the steps outlined below:

1. Visit the Official Website: Access the official website at jssc.nic.in starting from January 23, 2024.

2. Check Notification: Review the detailed notification for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination 2023 to understand the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application fee, and age limits.

3. Initiate Application Process: Starting from January 23, 2024, initiate the application process on the official website.

4. Complete Application Form: Fill in the required information accurately in the application form. Ensure that you provide correct details regarding your educational qualifications, personal information, and other relevant data.

5. Pay Application Fee: Pay the prescribed application fee of ₹100 using the designated payment methods mentioned in the notification.

6. Verify Age Limit: Confirm that you meet the age criteria. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, and the upper age limit varies based on categories as mentioned in the notification.

7. Submit Application: After completing the form and payment, submit your application before the deadline on February 22, 2024.

8. Print Application Form: Once submitted, take a printout of the completed application form for future reference.

Please ensure you adhere to the specified dates and guidelines mentioned in the official notification during the application process.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 09:43 IST

