JSSC JPMCCE 2024 registration begins today for 2485 paramedical, pharmacy, nursing posts, apply now

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has officially announced the commencement of the application process for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination (JPMCCE) 2023, with the objective of filling 2485 vacancies. As of January 23, 2024, interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, and the deadline for application submission is set for February 22, 2024. This recruitment drive offers a substantial opportunity for individuals aspiring to work in the paramedical sector in Jharkhand.

The available positions include roles such as pharmacist, laboratory technician, X-ray technician, and nurse (Paricharika) Grade A. Those keen on applying can find the application form and related details on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria for JSSC JPMCCE 2024

To be eligible for the JSSC JPMCCE recruitment, candidates must meet the following criteria:

- Educational Qualifications: Applicants should have successfully completed their 10th and 12th classes from a recognized education board. Additionally, they must possess the technical qualifications relevant to the specific post.

- Age Limit: The age criteria are outlined as follows:

- Minimum Age: 18 Years

- Maximum Age:

- For UR & EWS: 35 Years

- For EBC/ BC (Male): 37 Years

- For UR/ EBC/ EWS/ BC (Female): 38 Years

- For SC/ ST Candidates (Male & Female): 40 Years

- Upper age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST and OBC categories

Application Process and Important Dates:

The application process commenced on January 23, 2024, and the deadline for submission is February 22, 2024.

How to apply for JSSC JPMCCE 2024

To apply for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination (JPMCCE) 2023 conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission- jssc.nic.in and click on JSSC JPMCCE registratiion link.

Registration: Look for the registration link on the website. Click on it to start the registration process. You may need to provide basic details such as your name, contact information, and email address. Make sure to create a unique username and password for your account.

Fill in the Application Form: Once registered, log in to your account using the credentials you created. Complete the application form with accurate personal and academic details. Ensure that you provide the correct information, as any discrepancies may lead to disqualification.

Upload Documents: Attach the required documents, such as scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and any other documents specified in the application form. Follow the guidelines provided for file formats and sizes.

Payment of Application Fee: Pay the application fee as per the instructions provided. The payment can usually be made online using Debit Cards, Credit Cards, or Net Banking. Make sure to keep the transaction details for future reference.

Review and Submit: Before final submission, review the entire application form to check for any errors or missing information. Once satisfied, submit the form. After submission, you may not be able to make any changes, so it's crucial to double-check everything.

Print Application Form: After successful submission, download and print a copy of the completed application form for your records. This will serve as proof of your application.

Keep Track of Updates: Regularly check the official website for any updates regarding the examination, such as admit card release dates, examination dates, and other important announcements.

Application Fee:

Candidates applying for the JSSC JPMCCE recruitment must pay the following application fees:

- For General and OBC candidates: ₹100

- For SC/ST candidates of Jharkhand: ₹50

The application fee can be paid online using Debit, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 2532 vacancies, and candidates are urged to complete the application process by the specified deadline of February 22, 2024.