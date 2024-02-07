English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:05 IST

JSSC JPMCCE 2024 registration begins today for 2485 paramedical, pharmacy, nursing posts, apply now

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has officially announced the commencement of the application process for the Jharkhand Paramedical CCE.

Nandini Verma
JSSC JPMCCE 2024 registration begins
JSSC JPMCCE 2024 registration begins | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has officially announced the commencement of the application process for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination (JPMCCE) 2023, with the objective of filling 2485 vacancies. As of January 23, 2024, interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, and the deadline for application submission is set for February 22, 2024. This recruitment drive offers a substantial opportunity for individuals aspiring to work in the paramedical sector in Jharkhand.

The available positions include roles such as pharmacist, laboratory technician, X-ray technician, and nurse (Paricharika) Grade A. Those keen on applying can find the application form and related details on the official website.

Advertisement

Eligibility Criteria for JSSC JPMCCE 2024

To be eligible for the JSSC JPMCCE recruitment, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Advertisement

- Educational Qualifications: Applicants should have successfully completed their 10th and 12th classes from a recognized education board. Additionally, they must possess the technical qualifications relevant to the specific post.

- Age Limit: The age criteria are outlined as follows:
 - Minimum Age: 18 Years
 - Maximum Age:
   - For UR & EWS: 35 Years
   - For EBC/ BC (Male): 37 Years
   - For UR/ EBC/ EWS/ BC (Female): 38 Years
   - For SC/ ST Candidates (Male & Female): 40 Years
   - Upper age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST and OBC categories

Advertisement

Application Process and Important Dates:

The application process commenced on January 23, 2024, and the deadline for submission is February 22, 2024.

Advertisement

How to apply for JSSC JPMCCE 2024

To apply for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination (JPMCCE) 2023 conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), follow these steps:

Advertisement

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission- jssc.nic.in and click on JSSC JPMCCE registratiion link.

Registration: Look for the registration link on the website. Click on it to start the registration process. You may need to provide basic details such as your name, contact information, and email address. Make sure to create a unique username and password for your account.

Advertisement

Fill in the Application Form: Once registered, log in to your account using the credentials you created. Complete the application form with accurate personal and academic details. Ensure that you provide the correct information, as any discrepancies may lead to disqualification.

Upload Documents: Attach the required documents, such as scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and any other documents specified in the application form. Follow the guidelines provided for file formats and sizes.

Advertisement

Payment of Application Fee: Pay the application fee as per the instructions provided. The payment can usually be made online using Debit Cards, Credit Cards, or Net Banking. Make sure to keep the transaction details for future reference.

Review and Submit: Before final submission, review the entire application form to check for any errors or missing information. Once satisfied, submit the form. After submission, you may not be able to make any changes, so it's crucial to double-check everything.

Advertisement

Print Application Form: After successful submission, download and print a copy of the completed application form for your records. This will serve as proof of your application.

Keep Track of Updates: Regularly check the official website for any updates regarding the examination, such as admit card release dates, examination dates, and other important announcements.

Advertisement

Application Fee:

Candidates applying for the JSSC JPMCCE recruitment must pay the following application fees:
- For General and OBC candidates: ₹100
- For SC/ST candidates of Jharkhand: ₹50

Advertisement

The application fee can be paid online using Debit, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 2532 vacancies, and candidates are urged to complete the application process by the specified deadline of February 22, 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uber expects robust profit as ride share demand surges

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. Congress' Yuvraj a Non-Starter: PM Modi's Direct Attack Against RaGa

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Para badminton stars eye Paralympic berth with good show in WC

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Tucker Carlson Has Interviewed Russia's President Putin Amid Controversy

    World20 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement