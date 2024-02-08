Advertisement

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started the online registration process for Regular Vacancies under the Jharkhand Technical/Special Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2023 starting today, January 16. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. The deadline for application submission is set for February 15, and the final date for completion is February 17.

JSSC has unveiled the online registration process for Regular Vacancies under JTGLCCE 2023, marking the commencement of this recruitment drive to fill 492 positions through a Special recruitment examination.

Vacancy Details for JSSC JTGLCCE Recruitment 2024:

- Statistical Assistant: 308 posts

- Assistant Research Officer: 8 posts

- Plant Protection Inspector: 26 posts

- Block Agriculture Officer: 14 posts

- Sub-divisional Garden Officer: 28 posts

- Inspector, Legal Metrology: 28 posts

- Geological Analyst: 30 posts

- Assistant Superintendent: 46 posts

- Supervisors and Peers: 4 posts

Total - 492 vacancies.

Application Fee and Age Limit for JSSC JTGLCCE Recruitment 2024:

The examination fee for this recruitment is ₹100, while SC/ST category candidates can avail themselves of a reduced fee of ₹50. As for the age criteria, candidates should be a minimum of 21 years old.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in the relevant discipline as per the post. Check the official notification linked below for details.

How to Apply for JSSC JTGLCCE 2024:

1. Go to the official website jssc.nic.in.

2. Explore the 'Application Forms (Apply)' section on the homepage.

3. Select the application link for JTGLCCE.

4. Complete the application form.

5. Upload all necessary documents.

6. Download a copy and print it for future reference.

Click here for notification.