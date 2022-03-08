JSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment: Deadline To Apply For Over 280 JE Posts Ends Today

JSSC JE Recruitment: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will be deactivating the link for over 280 posts of Junior Engineers on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. These vacancies are under the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. The application steps can be checked here. For more details, interested candidates can go to the official website jssc.nic.in.

Check Junior engineer vacancy details here

46 posts are of JE (Electrical)

188 posts are of JE (Civil)

51 posts JE (Mechanical)

Check important dates here

Registration was started on February 7, 2022

Registration will end on March 8, 2022 (11.59 pm)

Last date to pay exam fee is March 10, 2022

Last date to upload photo and signature is March 13, 2022

Form correction window will open on March 14, 2022

The form correction window will close on March 16, 2022

JSSC Recruitment: Check eligibility criteria and application fee here

Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit to apply is 35 years. To be noted that the upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit to apply is 35 years. To be noted that the upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category. Education Qualification: The minimum required eligibility to apply is that candidates should be graduated from a well recognised board.

The minimum required eligibility to apply is that candidates should be graduated from a well recognised board. Application Fee: Candidates falling under unreserved/EBC/BC/EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Candidates falling under SC/ST category is Rs. 50

Here is how to apply for JSSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for JDLCCE-2021

Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application form

Candidates should upload documents, pay fee and submit form

Candidates should download the form and take a printout

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in preliminary exam, main exam and interview round. Only those candidates who will clear prelims exam will be eligible to appear for Mains exam. Those who will clear all the exams will have to appear for the last round which is interview.