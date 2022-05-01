JSSC Recruitment 2022: Notification For 991 Clerk And Stenographer Vacancies Out

JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, it has been informed that the JSSC is recruiting candidates for clerk and stenographer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. Candidates must take note that they must have certificates from classes 10th and 12th to apply for the posts. The online application process for JSSC Recruitment 2022 will be started on May 20, and the application process will end on June 19, 2022.

However, candidates will get an opportunity to edit or rectify the application process between June 26 and June 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 991 posts will be filled, of which 27 vacancies are for stenographers and 964 are for clerks. Before applying, candidates must check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other related information.

JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022 | Official Notice

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 19 June 2022

Edit Application Form: 26 to 30 June 2022

Last date for exam - 26 June 2022

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment: Selection criteria | Application fees

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test and skill test. Their documents will also be verified, and a medical examination will also be carried out for the selection. The application fees for JSSC unreserved candidates are Rs 100, while the application fees for SC/ST candidates are Rs 50, which can be paid through online mode.

JSSC Clerk Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, first visit the official website.

Step 2: After that, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Submit your application fees.

Step 6: Submit and proceed

Step 7: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative